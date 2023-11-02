Green Day with Smashing Pumpkins Coming to Target Field 2024

This year has been the year of tours. Pre-pandemic, in 2019, so many bands had announced tours. We all know what happened with that. Now, we are in 2023, and there have been so many tours.

Now, heading into 2024, it seems that the tours are not slowing down at all... and just announced is...

GREEN DAY - THE SAVIORS TOUR with Special Guests Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and the Linda Lindas. Coming to Target Field August 17, 2024. Tickets go on sale next Friday, November 10th at 10am. Pre-sale will happen Thursday, November 9th at 10am, listen for a special code to enter to take advantage of the pre-sale opportunity.

Get our free mobile app

This tour is in support of Green Day's 14th album titled "Saviors" and will drop on January 19th, 2024.

Chance to win tickets before you can buy them all next week. Listen for the ticket window to open for your chance to win. Tickets will be available after that time through Ticketmaster.

The 40 Best Cover Songs by Rock Bands