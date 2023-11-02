St. Cloud Metro Improves from Severe to Moderate Drought

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We continue to slowly dig out of the drought that we've been in for much of this year.

Thursday's weekly update from the U.S. Drought Monitor says the Extreme Drought is down to just a quarter of one percent.

The Severe Drought area is down to 21 percent from 23 percent. That area is mainly just to the north of St. Cloud and includes Morrison and Todd Counties.

The Moderate Drought is at 44 percent down from 54 percent. The St. Cloud metro area is down to just a moderate drought.

The Abnormally Dry area is at 94 percent down from 96 percent.

St. Cloud has had 24.30 inches of precipitation so far this year, which is still two inches below normal. Our next chance of rain is on Sunday.

