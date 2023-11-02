Toe-Tapping Fun Coming To Minnesota In 2024, Lonestar To Perform

LONESTAR IS COMING TO MINNESOTA IN 2024

Trying to find unique holiday gift-giving ideas isn't always easy, but if you know someone who totally loves the best of 90's country music, you should mark Friday, February 9th, 2024, on your calendar and make plans to enjoy the best of 90's country music, with the one, the only...Lonestar, with special guest Thompson Square. They will be performing at the Island Event Center at Treasure Island Casino.

BEST OF 90'S COUNTRY MUSIC

Lonestar broke on to the country music scene with a song called 'Tequila Talkin' back in 1995. Since then, they've sold over 10.5 million records with other great hits that would take them to the top of the charts, including:

Amazed

What About Now

I'm Already There

Mr. Mom

TICKETS

Ticket prices range from $29 to $55 and are available now by clicking HERE, and the show is a 12+ event. The concert will be at 8 pm at Treasure Island Casino in Welch.

ABOUT THE BAND

Lonestar celebrated its 30th Anniversary in 2022, and its latest release which features amazing remakes of some of their biggest hits is called 'Ten to 1' and is available for purchase.

Lonestar shares their gratitude for the fans that have stuck with them throughout the years, saying that the bands they looked up to their entire lives used to be considered the senior class; well now...they ARE in the senior class as well, and thankful that their dedicated fans are still there, celebrating the great music that has been and continues to be created by the band members of Lonestar.

