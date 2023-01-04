Skating, Sledding, Skiing Options Around St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- With both cold temperatures and several snow systems in recent weeks, it is a winter wonderland in central Minnesota. Now it is time to get out and enjoy the snow.

St. Cloud Park and Recreation Department says, as of Tuesday, they have turned on the lights and put out the nets at the skating rinks at Southwood Heights, Schmidt, Haws, Talahi, Raymond, Seberger, and Northway Parks. When they are all fully open, the city maintains a total of 11 skating rinks. They say the ice condition is not ideal, but they are working to continue to flood and improve the ice.

Also, Lake George does have safe ice. It has been cleared and the lights turned on, but the ice quality is a bit rough. They will re-clear the ice in the next few days. The lights at the rinks are turned on from 4:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. The warming shelter at Lake George is open Monday through Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Get our free mobile app

The Riverside Park warming shelter is open on select dates for sledding, skiing, and snowshoeing. Sledding Hills are located at Riverside and Calvary Parks. Riverside also has one 2.5K loop ski trail.