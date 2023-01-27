Disney Heroes, Villains On Stage With Descendants The Musical

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Your favorite Disney heroes and villains will be on center stage this weekend.

GREAT Theatre opens their production of Descendants: The Musical at the Paramount Theatre.

The show is based on the Disney Channel original movie and follows the children of iconic villains Maleficent, Cruella de Vil, Jafar, and the Evil Queen as they are invited to attend Auradon Prep School.

Patricia Soltis plays the iconic villain Maleficent in the production. She says being apart of a Disney related production is always fun.

It's just a lot of fun. I love theater and so it's a lot of fun doing a new show and working with a great cast. I think this production will be very exciting.

Soltis says the show has such a strong following with kids, which is exciting for the cast knowing they will get to bring smiles to so many young faces.

Elaina Waggoner plays Maleficent's daughter Mal in the show. She says as a fan of the movies herself, she loves how this version has evolved to an on stage production.

I love this version so much. I think it's so cool how they put songs from the sequels into this show and make it apart of the plot. It's so much fun to sing songs that you love.

Descendants The Musical opens Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. Tickets range between $28-$48 and can be found online or at the Paramount Theatre Box Office.