GREAT Theatre Announces 2024-2025 Season

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- There are 8 GREAT shows coming to St. Cloud in 2024 and 2025. GREAT Theatre unveiled its new season at a fundraising event at Back Shed Brewing on Monday.

The 2024-2025 season will kick off in September with "Into the Woods" and will also include the "Wizard of Oz," "Steel Magnolias," and "Mary Poppins." Executive Director Lacy Schirmers says they have never produced four of the eight shows before and they received a special invitation to apply for the rights to be able to produce "Waitress," a new musical with a score from Grammy-nominated artist Sare Bareilles."

Tickets go on sale on Thursday and you can tickets for a single show or a package for all eight productions. Below is the full list of shows:

"Into the Woods" - September 13 - 22, 2024

"Winnie the Pooh Kids" - October 4 - 13, 2024

"Waitress" - October 18 - 27, 2024

"Wizard of Oz" - November 22 - December 8, 2024

"All Shook Up" - January 31 - February 9, 2025

"Steel Magnolias" - February 28 - March 16, 2025

"Mary Poppins" - April 11 - 27, 2025

"Eurydice" - May 9 - 18, 2025

