Jimmy Buffett, Footloose Highlight GREAT Theatre 2023/2024 Season

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- GREAT Theatre has announced their 2023/2024 lineup.

The season kicks off with a return to The Ledge Amphitheater in July with Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville.

The show is a jukebox musical comedy featuring the most well-love Jimmy Buffet songs. Tickets for the Jimmy Buffet show will go on sale on March 22nd via Ticketmaster.

Artistic and Education Director Kendra Norton Dando says there is something for everyone for the upcoming season.

We're excited to produce a mix of both new and well-loved stories this season as our community has been asking for more plays alongside the big musicals GREAT is known for.

GREAT Theatre's Broadway series at the Paramount Theatre will begin in September with Guys and Dolls. Other shows in the series include Little Women, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, The Percy Jackson Musical, and Footloose.

Finally, GREAT Theatre will hold three performances inside the Helgeson Learning Lab Theatre, including A Year with Frog and Toad Kids, Silent Sky and Native Gardens.

Season Subscriptions will go on sale starting Friday, while tickets for all Broadway Series and Lab Series shows will go on sale in June.

