Signature Soup Fest Returns to Foley Sunday

FOLEY (WJON News) - To celebrate National Catholic Schools Week, St. John’s Area School in Foley is holding the 14th annual Signature Soup Fest fundraiser this Sunday.

Organizer Abby Laudenbach says the event is a fun way to raise money for the school.

Everyone comes through the front doors at school and you'll get a ticket. You'll be able to go through the line, you'll be able to vote for which of the four soups is your favorite. It's a family-friendly community event that we do at St. John's just to keep everybody together.

In addition, Laudenbach says there will be raffles and other fundraising activities during the event.

If you go:

The 14th Annual Signature Soup Fest fundraiser

Sunday, February 4th, 4:30 to 7:00 pm

St. John’s Area School – 215 7th Avenue North, Foley

Free Will Donation

