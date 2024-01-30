Did You Know? These Movies Were Filmed In Minnesota!

One of the groups I follow on Facebook called I Grew Up In Minnesota asked the question recently, "Favorite movie filmed in Minnesota? Besides Fargo, Purple Rain and Grumpy Old Men. I loved North Country."

warnerbros.com warnerbros.com loading...

I was surprised by some of the answers because I didn't realize that many of them were filmed here! Did you know that these movies were filmed in Minnesota?

Christian Slater was one of my favorite actors growing up. So I saw all his movies like Heathers, Pump Up the Volume and Mobsters. The one that I somehow never knew was filmed in Minnesota though was Untamed Heart!

FACEBOOK COMMENTS ABOUT UNTAMED HEART

Photo via Facebook Photo via Facebook loading...

Eric Ludwig: I was a freshman at the U of MN when they filled that on Northeast/Southeast by Surdyks. I drove under the snow machines they used at 4th St. and Central by the coffee shop they filmed it in. They were on cherry pickers overhead.

Scott Johnson: I was at the North Star game when they were filming that pat of the movie, wife and I were told to keep walking and talking with each other as they passed us. All the cameras on wheeled carts, it was cool to see that. Then they sat a section over from us.

Photo via MGM Photo via MGM loading...

MOVIE SUMMARY

According to IMDB: A waitress hardly notices a shy busboy who secretly loves her; until one night she's attacked and he comes to her rescue. From there a relationship sparks but one secret could mean disaster for these fated lovers.

It starred Marrisa Tomei, Rosie Perez and Christian Slater.

But there were others. Here are just a few:

THE MIGHTY DUCKS - From IMDB: A self-centered Minnesota lawyer is sentenced to community service coaching a rag tag youth hockey team. Starring Emilio Estevez, Joss Ackland, Lane Smith. Many scenes were filmed at the Mall of America.

Photo via Walt Disney Pictures Photo via Walt Disney Pictures loading...

THAT WAS THEN, THIS IS NOW - From IMDB: Two juvenile delinquents find themselves growing apart, for one is growing up, and the other is staying young and reckless. Starring Emilio Estevez, Craig Sheffer, Larry B. Scott.

Photo via Paramount Pictures Photo via Paramount Pictures loading...

Photo via Facebook Photo via Facebook loading...

Thomas Steiner: That was Then, this is Now. Filmed mostly in St Paul. I seem to recall a film crew was out at St Agnes School (the school I attended for elementary and HS) doing some filming for the movie, not sure if it was ever used during editing.

That's just a few of the movies mentioned. Are you already thinking of more?

Minnesota Movies: Fun Facts About Drop Dead Gorgeous