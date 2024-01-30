Did You Know? These Movies Were Filmed In Minnesota!
One of the groups I follow on Facebook called I Grew Up In Minnesota asked the question recently, "Favorite movie filmed in Minnesota? Besides Fargo, Purple Rain and Grumpy Old Men. I loved North Country."
I was surprised by some of the answers because I didn't realize that many of them were filmed here! Did you know that these movies were filmed in Minnesota?
Christian Slater was one of my favorite actors growing up. So I saw all his movies like Heathers, Pump Up the Volume and Mobsters. The one that I somehow never knew was filmed in Minnesota though was Untamed Heart!
FACEBOOK COMMENTS ABOUT UNTAMED HEART
Eric Ludwig: I was a freshman at the U of MN when they filled that on Northeast/Southeast by Surdyks. I drove under the snow machines they used at 4th St. and Central by the coffee shop they filmed it in. They were on cherry pickers overhead.
Scott Johnson: I was at the North Star game when they were filming that pat of the movie, wife and I were told to keep walking and talking with each other as they passed us. All the cameras on wheeled carts, it was cool to see that. Then they sat a section over from us.
MOVIE SUMMARY
According to IMDB: A waitress hardly notices a shy busboy who secretly loves her; until one night she's attacked and he comes to her rescue. From there a relationship sparks but one secret could mean disaster for these fated lovers.
It starred Marrisa Tomei, Rosie Perez and Christian Slater.
But there were others. Here are just a few:
- THE MIGHTY DUCKS - From IMDB: A self-centered Minnesota lawyer is sentenced to community service coaching a rag tag youth hockey team. Starring Emilio Estevez, Joss Ackland, Lane Smith. Many scenes were filmed at the Mall of America.
- THAT WAS THEN, THIS IS NOW - From IMDB: Two juvenile delinquents find themselves growing apart, for one is growing up, and the other is staying young and reckless. Starring Emilio Estevez, Craig Sheffer, Larry B. Scott.
Thomas Steiner: That was Then, this is Now. Filmed mostly in St Paul. I seem to recall a film crew was out at St Agnes School (the school I attended for elementary and HS) doing some filming for the movie, not sure if it was ever used during editing.
That's just a few of the movies mentioned. Are you already thinking of more?