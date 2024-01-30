“Taylor Drift” wins Minnesota “Name a Snowplow” Contest

&#8220;Taylor Drift&#8221; wins Minnesota &#8220;Name a Snowplow&#8221; Contest

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - The votes have been counted and Taylor Drift leads the Class of 2024 in the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s “Name a Snowplow” contest.

More than 32,000 Minnesotans voted for their favorite names to be placed on the side of one of eight snowplows positioned throughout Minnesota.

The winners:

  • Taylor Drift, with 12,027 votes, will be placed in Northwest Minnesota.
  • Clark W. Blizzwald, with 6,667 votes, will patrol central Minnesota.
  • Dolly Plowton, with 6,315 votes, goes to District 1 in Northeast Minnesota.
  • Waipahinte (the Dakota word for snowplow) Will handle southwest Minnesota after receiving 6,266 votes.
  • Beyonsleigh will handle west central Minnesota with 6,016 votes.
  • You’re Killin’ Me Squalls, with 5,922 votes, receives southeast Minnesota.
  • Fast and Flurrious is assigned to District 7 in South Central Minnesota after garnering 5,897 votes.
  • Barbie’s Dream Plow will clear the Twin Cities with 5,787 votes.

For a list of the top 50 vote-getters, find the news release from the Minnesota Department of Transportation here.

 

