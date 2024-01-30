“Taylor Drift” wins Minnesota “Name a Snowplow” Contest
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - The votes have been counted and Taylor Drift leads the Class of 2024 in the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s “Name a Snowplow” contest.
More than 32,000 Minnesotans voted for their favorite names to be placed on the side of one of eight snowplows positioned throughout Minnesota.
Get our free mobile app
The winners:
- Taylor Drift, with 12,027 votes, will be placed in Northwest Minnesota.
- Clark W. Blizzwald, with 6,667 votes, will patrol central Minnesota.
- Dolly Plowton, with 6,315 votes, goes to District 1 in Northeast Minnesota.
- Waipahinte (the Dakota word for snowplow) Will handle southwest Minnesota after receiving 6,266 votes.
- Beyonsleigh will handle west central Minnesota with 6,016 votes.
- You’re Killin’ Me Squalls, with 5,922 votes, receives southeast Minnesota.
- Fast and Flurrious is assigned to District 7 in South Central Minnesota after garnering 5,897 votes.
- Barbie’s Dream Plow will clear the Twin Cities with 5,787 votes.
For a list of the top 50 vote-getters, find the news release from the Minnesota Department of Transportation here.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Menards Fined For Docking Worker Pay
- Local Colleges Among State's Most Expensive
- Xcel Retires Unit of Sherco Power Plant