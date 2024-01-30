BREAKING: This Isn’t Your Dad’s Big Yacht Rock Festival
The big summer concert announcements keep coming, and this one is huge.
The Minnesota Yacht Club just announced the lineup for the Minnesota Yacht Club Festival July 19th and 20th.
Minnesota Yacht Club Festival
The headliners include 90s stalwarts Alanis Morissette and Gwen Stefani, as well as funk rock legends Red Hot Chili Peppers.
In addition to those heavyweights, other artists announced for the festival on Harriet Island include:
- The Black Crowes
- Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
- The Offspring
- Soul Asylum
- Gary Clark, Jr
This could be a great opportunity to knock out some bucket list bands while also discovering some great new music, including a few indie Minnesota bands:
- Durry: a brother-sister indie-rock band out of Burnsville, MN
- Hippo Campus: an indie-rock band out of St. Paul, MN
- Gully Boys: a grunge power-pop four-piece from Minneapolis, MN
- Harbor and Home: an Americana-rock band from Minneapolis, MN
- The Head and the Heart: an American folk band out of Seattle
- Michigander: a rock band out of - wait for it - Michigan (Kalamazoo)
- Trombone Shorty: a New Orleans jazz-pop-rock-hip hop-fusion musician
- Wilderado: a Tulsa, Oklahoma indie-folk band
- Nico Vega: a Los Angeles indie-rock band
- Irontom: rock band featuring the son of former Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Jack Irons
The ticket presale begins this Friday (February 2nd) at 10am. You must sign up for the presale code on the Minnesota Yacht Club's website, or by email.
