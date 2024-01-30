BREAKING: This Isn’t Your Dad’s Big Yacht Rock Festival

The big summer concert announcements keep coming, and this one is huge.

The Minnesota Yacht Club just announced the lineup for the Minnesota Yacht Club Festival July 19th and 20th.

The headliners include 90s stalwarts Alanis Morissette and Gwen Stefani, as well as funk rock legends Red Hot Chili Peppers.

In addition to those heavyweights, other artists announced for the festival on Harriet Island include:

The Black Crowes

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts

The Offspring

Soul Asylum

Gary Clark, Jr

This could be a great opportunity to knock out some bucket list bands while also discovering some great new music, including a few indie Minnesota bands:

The ticket presale begins this Friday (February 2nd) at 10am. You must sign up for the presale code on the Minnesota Yacht Club's website, or by email.

