Signage Up on New Taco Villa Location in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Saying it is another step closer to opening their doors, the new owners of the Taco Villa brand in St. Cloud have installed the signs on their building.

The new Taco Villa will be in the former Taco Johns building in downtown St. Cloud.

When we first told you about Taco Villa's return to the St. Cloud metro area back in November they told us they were hoping to be open for customers by mid-December.

However, equipment delays and the ability to hire enough workers have pushed back their opening date.

According to their Facebook page, they are in the process of interviewing potential employees right now. They have not set a new opening date yet.