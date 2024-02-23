POLL: What’s One Food Minnesotans Want Yeeted From Existence?
Yeet: verb; to throw something with a lot of force. Example: "Choad yeeted his career away by yeeting his coworker out the window".
Friday's Question of the Century was all about food...that we don't believe has a right to exist.
Foods We Think Should Be Eliminated From Existence
Cilantro. The sneaky name for it is Chinese parsley. For many folks it has a citrus-y flavor; but for others, it tastes soap-y. That's not usually at the top of palette preferences. Michelle and Trinka agree.
Liver. In humans it's the organ that must be punished by copious amounts of whiskey. Ingested by humans, it's that meat that our grandparents swear by but we only swear at. It may be nutrient-rich, but to Jodi and Mike (and most of us) it's disgusting.
Blue cheese. The spots are literally edible mold. Could be tasty, could be gross. Jeremiah chooses the latter.
(Dis)Honorable mention from Karla: goat cheese. Cheese made from goat? NO THANKS
Lutefisk. It's so gross that our photo subscription services don't even have pictures of it. Kim wants it yeeted forever, and most of us agree.
George Carlin once asked us to give peas a chance. Cassie and Faith did and wish they hadn't.
Lima beans. Legumes that are often used in Southern comfort food. Mei takes no comfort in that.
Tofu. They can make a good base in some recipes, but D.J. wants Thanos to snap his fingers on tofu.
Seaweed. I guess it's a superfood of some sort, but I agree with Nancy: it needs to stay in the sea.
Olives. They make the goodest oil, but Andrew and I think they should otherwise cease to exist.
Meatloaf. I'm a fan (as long as there isn't ketchup), but Beth is not.
Greg said mashed potatoes. What a Greg thing to say. HARD DISAGREE
