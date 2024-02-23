POLL: What’s One Food Minnesotans Want Yeeted From Existence?

Yeet: verb; to throw something with a lot of force. Example: "Choad yeeted his career away by yeeting his coworker out the window".

Friday's Question of the Century was all about food...that we don't believe has a right to exist.

Foods We Think Should Be Eliminated From Existence

Cilantro Photo by Phillip Larking on Unsplash) Cilantro...spicy or soapy? (Photo by Phillip Larking on Unsplash) loading...

Cilantro. The sneaky name for it is Chinese parsley. For many folks it has a citrus-y flavor; but for others, it tastes soap-y. That's not usually at the top of palette preferences. Michelle and Trinka agree.

I ate liver before it was cool Photo by JJ Jordan on Unsplash) I ate liver before it was cool (Photo by JJ Jordan on Unsplash) loading...

Liver. In humans it's the organ that must be punished by copious amounts of whiskey. Ingested by humans, it's that meat that our grandparents swear by but we only swear at. It may be nutrient-rich, but to Jodi and Mike (and most of us) it's disgusting.

Fresh moldy blue cheese Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash) Fresh moldy blue cheese (Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash) loading...

Blue cheese. The spots are literally edible mold. Could be tasty, could be gross. Jeremiah chooses the latter.

(Dis)Honorable mention from Karla: goat cheese. Cheese made from goat? NO THANKS

Lutefisk. It's so gross that our photo subscription services don't even have pictures of it. Kim wants it yeeted forever, and most of us agree.

Peas Photo by Artie Kostenko on Unsplash) Peas (Photo by Artie Kostenko on Unsplash) loading...

George Carlin once asked us to give peas a chance. Cassie and Faith did and wish they hadn't.

2011 Summer TCA Tour - Day 3 Lima beans are also known as butter beans (Getty Images) loading...

Lima beans. Legumes that are often used in Southern comfort food. Mei takes no comfort in that.

F.U., tofu Photo by Sherman Kwan on Unsplash) F.U., tofu (Photo by Sherman Kwan on Unsplash) loading...

Tofu. They can make a good base in some recipes, but D.J. wants Thanos to snap his fingers on tofu.

Seaweed Photo by Patrick Perkins on Unsplash) Seaweed (Photo by Patrick Perkins on Unsplash) loading...

Seaweed. I guess it's a superfood of some sort, but I agree with Nancy: it needs to stay in the sea.

WHY ARENT YOU OIL?! Photo by Melina Kiefer on Unsplash) WHY AREN'T YOU OIL?! (Photo by Melina Kiefer on Unsplash) loading...

Olives. They make the goodest oil, but Andrew and I think they should otherwise cease to exist.

Meat Loaf (Getty Images) loading...

Meatloaf. I'm a fan (as long as there isn't ketchup), but Beth is not.

Wait...WHAT?! Photo by Gio Bartlett on Unsplash Wait...WHAT?! (Photo by Gio Bartlett on Unsplash loading...

Greg said mashed potatoes. What a Greg thing to say. HARD DISAGREE

