DUMB POLL: Where Are Your Hands Placed When You Steer?
Driving has been a huge part of my life since I got my license on the first try. The United States isn't as public transit-friendly as other countries. There's just something about overpaying for an overvalued, underperforming vehicle while paying for insurance that hates you and driving on under-maintained roads with drivers in various states of road rage.
Yeah, driving. Woot woot. I've commuted since I was fresh out of high school, and even before graduating my drive to school was about 20 minutes. Country life, I tell ya.
Hand Placement on the Steering Wheel
Here comes the Old Man Speak: back in my day...we were taught to keep both hands on the steering wheel at 10 and 2 o'clock. Airbags weren't as prevalent in the vehicles I could afford, and simply didn't exist during the driving instructor's formidable years. In fact, my driving instructor had long-retired from full-time work and always smelled like sardines when he taught me to drive. He whistled his sibilants.
I'm trying to say he probably just didn't know better.
Nowadays, student drivers - those dangers-to-society with the apologetic bumper sticker - are taught to keep their hands at 9 and 3. Why the change? It's because when airbags are deployed, hands at 10 and 2 will be in the line-of-fire and forced right back into your face.
The car makes you punch yourself.
Where Do We ACTUALLY Put Our Hands on the Steering Wheel?
It was Thursday's (1/18/24) Question of the Century.
"9 and 3" only appeared in the answers twice.
"8 and 4" was the most popular answer, followed by 6 o'clock or noon (one hand).
Especially relevant in the winter: "wherever the hand warmers are on the steering wheel".
