Sheriff Issues Hazardous Ice Alert for Green Lake

SPICER (WJON News) -- The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office has issued a hazardous ice alert for Green Lake in Spicer, near Saulsbury beach.

The sheriff's office was alerted to a hazardous ice issue that has developed resulting in several areas of open water several feet deep near where the snow had been piled up on the lake.

This hazard is specifically being addressed due to the upcoming Spicer Winterfest and Polar Plunge activities this weekend.

Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office

Deputies and Kandiyohi County Public Works staff have marked the large area with posts and yellow caution tape.

Other areas nearby and closer to the Polar Plunge site do not show the same hazard at this time, but attendees for this weekend's events are encouraged to park on shore and walk out to the planned events.