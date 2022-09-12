Sheriff Investigating After Body of 19-year-old Man Found
BRAINERD -- Authorities are investigating after a 19-year-old man was found dead.
The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says at about 9:00 a.m. Sunday deputies were called to a report of a man who was found unresponsive and not breathing in Long Lake Township just south of Brainerd.
The man has been identified as Wyatt Herron. His body was taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.
No other details about the incident have been released.
