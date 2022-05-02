Sheriff: Anoka County Inmate Found Unresponsive

ANDOVER -- The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation into the death of an inmate at the Anoka County Jail.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says at about 1:00 a.m. on Thursday detention deputies noticed an unresponsive man in his cell. Staff immediately requested help from EMS and began life-saving measures but he was declared dead at the scene.

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office is being assisted by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

No other information about the incident has been released.