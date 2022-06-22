Sherburne County Looking for Input on Vision for Park System

ELK RIVER -- Sherburne County wants feedback on how to improve its park system. They've recently started the process of developing a comprehensive plan for park facilities, trails, and recreation programs.

Sherburne County has four parks Grams, Island View, Bridgeview, and Oak Savanna which cover a combined 400 acres. They also maintain a segment of the Great Northern Trail.

A future park, Big Elk Regional Park in Palmer Township, will more than double the county's park land.

Parks Coordinator Gina Hugo says they've completed a master plan and received a regional designation for the new park.

So through that, we were able to come up with a concept design for the property which is consistent with the vision for all of the other county parks. A nature-based park system. Prioritize habitat management and allow people to access nature, observe wildlife, hike...

You can give your input on what amenities you'd like to see added to the Sherburne County parks on the county's website including using the interactive pinpoint map.

Right now we're collecting feedback on how people use the parks. How do they access the parks? Do they go in groups? How often do they go? What do they like to do there? Where would they like to see improvements?

They'll also be at the Sherburne County Fair on Saturday, July 16th.

Once the information is compiled the county will create a summary and start working on concept designs for the next 10 to 20 years.