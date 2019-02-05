Sherburne County Included In Winter Weather Advisory

UNDATED -- Sherburne, Meeker and Wright counties are included in a Winter Weather Advisory that will be in effect from 10:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Tuesday. Three to five inches of snow are possible.

Two rounds of snow are expected over the next few days. The first arrives today and will lead to a slow evening commute. The second arrives tomorrow night and lasts through Thursday, likely affecting the Thursday morning and evening commutes.

Remember to slow down and leave extra space if you're driving on snow-covered or icy roads.