Several Former St. Cloud Rox Players Selected In MLB Draft

Seven former St. Cloud Rox players were selected in this week's Major League Baseball Draft. Charlie Condon (Georgia) was selected third overall by the Colorado Rockies, making him the highest-drafted player in Northwoods League history.

Condon spent the 2022 season with the Rox. He was named to the All Star team and won the game's MVP award that season and batted .294 with eight home runs and 71 runs batted in.

Rox General Manager Rachel Thiesse says Condon was a model teammate in St. Cloud that even petitioned to return to school late in order to join the Rox for the Northwoods League playoffs.

"Charlie was an overall class act. He set the tone of what it meant to be committed to the Rox and his teammates," Thiesse said. "He got approved to miss the first week of college because he wanted to stay for the playoffs and helped bring us all the way to the championship.

"It's awesome to see all that he is accomplishing... he is deserving of it all," Thiesse said.

Other former Rox players selected in this year's draft included Janzen Keisel (2022), who was taken in the sixth round by the Tampa Bay Rays; Connor Wietgrefe (2023), who was taken by the Pirates in the seventh round; Micah Ashman (2023), selected in the Tigers in the 11th round; Andrew Morones (2021, 2023), drafted by the Royals in the 16th round; Brandt Thompson (2024), drafted by the Cardinals in the 17th round and Ryan Jackson (2022), selected by the Padres in the 17th round.

St. Cloud's Northwoods League franchise has now had 93 players drafted in its history.