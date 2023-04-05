See Why Minnesota Video from MOA Ride Has Gone Viral

Too many times have I gone down the rabbit hold of videos on social media. Start watching one and then the next thing I know, an hour is gone. But every now and again, it excites me to see that one of the videos getting worldwide recognition and has gone viral is one from Minnesota.

One of these said videos from Minnesota, I just found and had to share immediately. If nothing else the video does heed a bit of a warning: to be careful of your choosing at one of the rides at Nickelodeon Universe in the Mall of America.

In the video you will see the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shell Shock ride, but the ride itself isn't the star of the video. It's the person in one of the seats that won't stop spinning that will catch your attention immediately. Here check out this video shared from LADbible.



Anyone else get a little queasy watching that poor woman spin around and around and around?! Wonder how long it took before she could walk straight again, let alone stand up. There are some that would LOVE to have that seat and spin that much. Others like me, probably would have just gotten sick or blacked out. Back when I was younger I was all about spinning rides, now, not so much.

The Minnesota viral video has nearly a hundred and fifty thousand likes or laughs so far as well as nearly thirty thousand comments and over thirty-eight thousand shares and I can only imagine that number will just keep growing.

A funny Minnesota video to say the least, but to me a good warning to be aware of what seat you get on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shell Shock ride. Here's to hoping that got fixed or we will be seeing more videos like that soon I am sure!

