Watch This Amazing Drone Video from Inside the Mall of America

It's the single biggest tourist attraction in the state of Minnesota, but you've never seen the Mall of America quite like this.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, the Mall of America welcomed somewhere around 40 million visitors a year, but for obvious reasons that number was down significantly over the past year. The 40 million annual visitors represents more than eight times the total population of Minnesota.

The Mall of America sits on the site of the former Metropolitan Stadium and Met Center where the Minnesota Twins, Minnesota Vikings, and Minnesota North Stars played their home games.

Nickelodeon Universe at the mall's core is an indoor theme park featuring roller coasters, and other rides and attractions, is the largest indoor theme park in the United States.

As a lover of amusement park rides and specifically roller coasters, the rides of Nickelodeon Universe at the Mall of America are fantastic. The coasters are shorter than you'll find at outdoor parks like Valleyfair, but the twists, turns, and thrills are all there. And keep in mind -- it's indoors, so yeah, pretty good stuff.

And here's some great Nickelodeon Universe news: According to their official Facebook page, "Unlimited Ride Wristbands + Point Passes are back!" This means, you can buy a wristband and be at the theme park all day long.

