SCTCC Students Headed to National Competition

ST. CLOUD -- Two students at St Cloud Community and Technical College are headed to a national competition.

Electrical Construction student Nick Lanham and HVAC/R student Alec Schrupp will participate in the National Leadership and Skills Conference from June 20th through the 24th in Atlanta, Georgia.

Nick Lanham, from Brainerd, placed first in the Electrical Construction competition at the Minnesota SkillsUSA Leadership and Skills Conference held in April. Glencoe native Alec Schrupp won the HVAC/R competition.

According to a news release from SCTCC, the state competition brings together nearly 1,000 students to compete in more than 80 trade, technical and leadership fields.

Local results from the SkillsUSA State Leadership and Skills Conference:

Auto Body Refinishing – 3rd: Noah Scherping (Albany)

Auto Body Refinishing (high school level) – 2nd: Joe Baratta (St. Cloud), 3rd: Jon Thayer (Sartell)

Culinary Arts – 3rd: Mercedes Wilson (Sartell)

Electrical Construction Wiring – 1st: Nick Lanham (Brainerd), 2nd: Stephen Grogg (Waite Park)

Industrial Motor Control – 2nd: Ryan Madsen (Elk River), 3rd: Pierce Heinze (Sauk Centre)

HVAC/R – 1st: Alec Schrupp (Glencoe), 2nd: Jasper Burma (Milaca), 3rd: Joe Skroch (Foley)

Diesel Technology – 2nd: Warren Schwieger (Nowthen)