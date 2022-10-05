SCSU To Study Employment For The Disabled

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - St. Cloud State University will work to remove barriers for disabled employees thanks to a new grant.

Dr. Marcy Young Illies, Associate Professor in the Department of Psychology at SCSU, and Dr. Brian Valentini, Assistant Professor in the SCSU Department of Special Education, have partnered with Rise, a Minnesota non-profit, to improve employment outcomes for people with disabilities.

Get our free mobile app

Using a $30,000 grant from the Shavlik Family Foundation, the team will research the reasons why people with disabilities choose community employment instead of special minimum-wage employment.

The team’s research will work to end the special minimum wage employment programs at Rise and help other disability services providers looking to move to a community employment model.