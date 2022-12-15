Minnesota City in Top 10 Best Places to Live – Disagree?

It's always fun to see what places rank on the best places to live.

Obviously, the biggest reason that people move is a job change. People generally want to be close to wherever they work, but also around good school districts, good shopping and restaurants, parks and quality of life. These are all things to take into consideration along with safety and cost of living.

This brings us to America's Best places to live, according to Bankrate website.

This is what they take into consideration:

Affordability, diversity, job market, safety, wellness and highlights of the area.

The number one city with all of these factors ranking at least 7/10 on all of these categories is Raleigh, NC.

Skipping ahead to number 8 is... Minneapolis. Yes, I realize that many people will disagree with this assessment. But they are looking at many factors. Not JUST safety. And yes, safety ranked at a 4/10 and we all know why. But they other factors weren't too bad. Minneapolis has a lot of culture, great restaurants, and a lot of things to do on foot. Hiking, waterfalls, parks and such.

So, yes, crime rate is definitely a factor when considering where to live, and obviously there are some areas that are worse than others. But overall, Minneapolis is still a great city to live in and around. Maybe consider living just outside of Minneapolis. A bit more of a drive, but still able to take advantage of what the cities have to offer.

