SCSU Picks Up Google Grant

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The Minnesota State I.T. Center of Excellence has picked up a grant from Google.

The $50,000 grant will be distributed to schools in the system, including St. Cloud State University, to train faculty on course content, and develop a program that allows students to see the academic and non-academic pathways to a career in I.T.

Dr. Janice Aanenson is the Executive Director of IT COE.

It is exciting to see large organizations, like Google, stepping up and in to help higher education ready the future generations of leaders. It is a great way to show that together as academia and industry we can make a difference.

SCSU will receive a $10,000 initiative grant to expand career readiness classes in the education and business programs, as well as programs to expand the career readiness of underserved and underpaid minorities.

The I.T. Center of Excellence works with industry and educators to prepare students for in-demand technology jobs in Minnesota.

