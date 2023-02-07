Maple Lake Woman Hurt in Three Vehicle Crash in Wright County

MAPLE LAKE (WJON News) -- A Maple Lake woman was hurt in a three vehicle crash in Wright County.

The incident happened just before 9:00 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 55 and Dempsey Avenue in Maple Lake Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 57-year-old Brenda Jordan was heading east on Highway 55, while two other vehicles were heading west on the highway, and the vehicles collided near the intersection.

Jordan was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life threatening.

The drivers of the other two vehicles, 39-year-old Kyle Fleener of Lakeville and 64-year-old David Fleener of Buffalo, were not hurt.

