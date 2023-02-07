Fire Damages Stearns County Home Friday

LUXEMBURG TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Fire damaged a home just northwest of Watkins on Friday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office and fire departments from Watkins and Eden Valley were called to the home in the 14000 block of Kramer Road just before 7:30 p.m.

One of the owners, Kayla Donnay had come home to find the house was not being heated. She called her husband Dominic Donnay who walked her through how to start the furnace.

Kayla Donnay told authorities that a short time later, she saw smoke coming through the vents and called 911.

There is no damage estimate and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

