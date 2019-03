ST. CLOUD - The St. Cloud State men's basketball team (12-14, 9-11 NSIC) took on #11 Minnesota State University, Moorhead (25-4, 17-3 NSIC) last (Saturday) night evening.

St. Cloud State fell 82-90 to MSU, Moorhead.

The Huskies hit the road to face Minot State University , Friday at 8:00 p.m.