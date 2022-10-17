SCSU Homecoming This Week

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - It’s homecoming week at St. Cloud State University.

Get our free mobile app

This week is full of featured events on campus for students, alumni, and prospective students.

The Campus Art and Distinctions tour is a self-guided walking tour with 13 stops featuring the unique art and sculpture found on campus.

The Paramount Theater Gallery hosts an alumni art exhibit all week.

The Homecoming Kickoff event is Tuesday at 11:00 on the Atwood Memorial Center Mall.

Volleyball, soccer, and men’s and women’s hockey all play toward the end of the week.

For a complete list of homecoming events, click here.