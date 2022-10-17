SCSU Homecoming This Week
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - It’s homecoming week at St. Cloud State University.
Get our free mobile app
This week is full of featured events on campus for students, alumni, and prospective students.
- The Campus Art and Distinctions tour is a self-guided walking tour with 13 stops featuring the unique art and sculpture found on campus.
- The Paramount Theater Gallery hosts an alumni art exhibit all week.
- The Homecoming Kickoff event is Tuesday at 11:00 on the Atwood Memorial Center Mall.
Volleyball, soccer, and men’s and women’s hockey all play toward the end of the week.
For a complete list of homecoming events, click here.