SCSU Hockey Hires New Assistant Coach

The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team has hired a new associate head coach to replace the departing Mike Gibbons, who was a fixture behind the SCSU bench for 13 seasons.

Veteran coach Dave Shyiak will head to the Granite City from Kalamazoo, Michigan, where he has been an assistant coach for the past six years with Western Michigan University.

Prior to WMU, Shyiak was head coach at Alaska-Anchorage from 2005-2013 and scouted for the Toronto Maple Leafs from 2013-2014.

The Huskies finished the 2019-2020 season with a 13-15-6 record and were set to play a playoff series with Western Michigan was the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 crisis.

SCSU will open the 2020-21 season with an exhibition game against Guelph on October 4th.