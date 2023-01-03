Update: St. Joseph Council Meeting ppd, Oath of Office Delayed

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- A new council member will have to wait a few more weeks to be officially sworn in. Tuesday night's St. Joseph City Council meeting has been canceled due to the weather.

Adam Scepaniak will now take the oath of office on January 17th after winning a spot on the council during the election in November.

Kevin Kluesner will also be sworn in on January 17th. He was also voted on to the council in November after being appointed to the job back in March of 2021.

Rick Schultz, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice Rick Schultz, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice loading...

Mayor Rick Schultz will also be sworn in. He has held that position for the past 12 years.