Sauk Rapids-Rice Falls In 7AAAAA Football, Becker Advances In 8AAAA

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm football team saw its season come to an end with a 58-21 loss at Andover in the Section 7AAAAA semifinals Saturday afternoon. The Storm's season ends with a record of 5-5.

Andover scored a pair of touchdowns in the first five minutes of the opening quarter. Wyatt Myers opened the scoring with a 58-yard touchdown run just 2:13 into the first and quarterback Joseph Mapson added a 52-yard run just 2:39 later to make the score 14-0.

Andover added a 21 yard field goal early in the second quarter before Sauk Rapids-Rice got on the board with a big play. Mason Sabraski hauled in a 71-yard touchdown pass from Alex Zimmer, making the score 17-6.

Andover would answer with two more touchdowns before the end of the half. The Huskies made the score 24-6 with a Myers TD run then ran it up to 31-6 with a punt return touchdown, again by Myers.

The Storm cut the lead down a bit with an Austin Markfelder field goal that made the score 31-9 at halftime.

Andover opened the second half scoring when Mapson scampered in from eight yards out to make the score 38-9, then the Huskies scored again five minutes later with a 13-yard Mapson run that ran the score to 45-9.

Zimmer found Sabraski for a 31-yard touchdown with 4:11 left in the third quarter to make it a 30-point game, but Andover scored just over a minute later for a 52-15 lead.

Spencer Ackerman threw a touchdown pass to Tyson Newville-Larson with under a minute left in the fourth quarter to close out the game's scoring.

ELSEWHERE:

SECTION 8AAA

Becker 56, Little Falls 14

Princeton 32, ROCORI 8

- Becker advances to play against Princeton on Friday, November 1st at St. Michael-Albertville

SECTION 5AA

Holdingford 34, Eden Valley-Watkins 14

Kimball 37, Royalton 0

Holdingford will play against Kimball on Friday night at St. John's University.