Sauk Rapids Photography Studio Moving to new Location

SAUK RAPIDS -- A vacant building on North Benton Drive in Sauk Rapids is getting a new purpose.

Jennifer Kenning is moving her photography business, Benton Studios, into the building that is just across the parking lot from Czarnetski Hardware.

She started photography in her home in 2016 and then moved into her current location next to Danny's Dugout in 2018.

She says the new space is much larger and will be a fully functioning boutique studio for other photographers to rent out.

It will be complete with a lifestyle area, a newborn room, a lounge, a hair and makeup area, and an office for editing or if they want to do in-person sales consultations. Additionally, renters will have access to nationally and internationally sourced props that they can rent.

Kenning says she'll also have lockers for photographers to be able to store their own personal items. She says they will be able to rent by the month instead of her current system which is just by the hour.

That's really been fun to see and work with all these photographers that come and say, "I don't have to drive to the Twin Cities to rent a studio". It's really been neat to collaborate with local photographers that way. And to reach some of the outlying areas too not just Sauk Rapids, Sartell and St. Cloud.

Kenning says she also has interest from photographers as far away as Willmar, Brainerd and Milaca.

She says she is hoping to be up and running in her new location by the middle of July.

As for her short move down the street, Kenning says she loves Sauk Rapids because it is very welcoming to own a business, and she did not want to leave the community.