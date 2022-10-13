Sauk Rapids Fire Department Hosting Open House

Sauk Rapids Fire Department Hosting Open House

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The Sauk Rapids Fire Department is hosting its annual open house during Fire Prevention Week.

Kids can get a free pumpkin, treats, and educational materials.

The Fire Department will also demonstrate an extraction and all of the Fire Trucks will be on display.

Get our free mobile app

The event is this Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years

Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays.
Filed Under: sauk rapids
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports