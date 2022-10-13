Sauk Rapids Fire Department Hosting Open House
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The Sauk Rapids Fire Department is hosting its annual open house during Fire Prevention Week.
Kids can get a free pumpkin, treats, and educational materials.
The Fire Department will also demonstrate an extraction and all of the Fire Trucks will be on display.
The event is this Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
