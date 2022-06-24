Sauk Rapids Crowns Its New Royalty

SAUK RAPIDS -- The Rapids River Days in Sauk Rapids kicked off Thursday night with the Miss Sauk Rapids Pageant.

The event was held at 7:00 p.m. at The Waters Church in Sartell.

The new Miss Sauk Rapids is Maggie Fernholz. The two new Princesses are Maycee Britz and Saige Moliga.

Vanessa Bauer Photography Vanessa Bauer Photography loading...

Vanessa Bauer Photography Vanessa Bauer Photograph loading...

Vanessa Bauer Photography Vanessa Bauer Photography loading...

Get our free mobile app

Rapids River Days continues Friday with the parade at 6:00 p.m.

On Saturday the Tanner's Team Foundation 5K walk/run and 1K walk/run and the Rapids River Food Fest will both take place.