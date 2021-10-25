Sauk Rapids Buying Property Adjacent to Government Center

SAUK RAPIDS -- The city of Sauk Rapids is planning to buy some land next to the Government Center.

During Monday's meeting, the city council will be asked to approve the purchase agreement for the existing G & J Awning & Canvas property.

Community Development Director Todd Schultz says that property is one of only two that are adjacent to the Government Center, so the city would like to buy it now in case there is a need for potential future expansion. He says in the near term it is likely they would use the existing building for more space for the public works department.

The purchase price for the property is $809,000.

The agreement allows the current owners to remain in the facility until their new building is completed sometime late summer of next year. The city will be leasing the building back to G & J Awning during that time.

