Sauk Centre Golf Course Using Electric Mower this Summer

SAUK CENTRE (WJON News) -- One local golf course is going green on its greens this summer.

Stearns Electric Association has partnered with Great River Energy and has leased a 74-inch electric lawnmower from Mean Green Electric Mowers. It will replace a diesel-powered machine at Lynx National Golf Course in Sauk Centre.

Through this pilot project, they'll track the weekly hours and energy used, charge time, and user experience.

Mean Green Electric Mowers developed its first electric lawnmowers over a decade ago. However, this model is the first commercial-grade, electric, zero-turn mower that can last all day on a single charge.

They say by rough calculations using the electric mower for eight hours per day will save about five to six gallons of diesel fuel per day. The electric mower will also cut down on oil use at the golf course.

