AROUND TOWN: Check out these special events this week!

Around town this week: a chance for you to win a quilt and save a life by giving blood!

Take time this week to help out these nonprofits, and if your group is having a special event, let us know by clicking here!

 

    St. John's Episcopal Church Blood Drive

    St. John's Episcopal Church

    Join the Blood Drive at St. John's Episcopal Church!

    1111 Cooper Ave. South - St. Cloud

    Friday, August 25th: 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

    Please call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter St Johns Episcopal to schedule an appointment.

    Quilt Bingo - Sts. Peter & Paul

    Sts. Peter & Paul

    Quilt Bingo at Sts Peter & Paul Parish Center in Richmond, Sunday, August 27th starting at 6:30.

    Doors open at 5:00, and refreshments are available.

    Cost $15.00 for 15 regular games, special games $2.00. No checks please.

    All proceeds benefit Sts Peter and Paul Parish.

