Sartell Schools Set to Open Pre-K, Kindergarten Registration

SARTELL (WJON News) -- The Sartell-St. Stephen school district is preparing to welcome the next generation of learners.

Oak Ridge Early Learning Center is gearing up for registration for their preschool and kindergarten programs for this fall.

Julie Thom is the early childhood coordinator at Oak Ridge. She says this time of year is a good opportunity for families to learn about the programs and services provided to set up their child for long term success in school.

We like to think that we are developing the whole child. Getting them ready for early literacy, math, social-emotional skills and preparing kids to do school.

Thom says they are anticipating strong enrollment for the upcoming school year and are looking at providing additional Pre-K and Kindergarten sections.

Sartell families with kids eligible for preschool or kindergarten this fall are invited to learn more about early childhood education.

The district is holding an Early Childhood Informational Night on January 31st and a Kindergarten Informational Night on February 6th.