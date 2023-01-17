Top 20 Minnesota Breweries with at Least One Being Here in Central Minnesota!
Minnesota and beer. Beer and Minnesota. These two things just go hand and hand. Minnesotans like their drinks and they definitely like their beer. So one needs to tread lightly on a topic like this as there is no doubt in my mind that no one is going to agree on which is the best Minnesota brewery.
Everyone has their own opinion and likes different flavors then the next person. Plus, who isn't going to be a little biased about a brewery that is near them or right in their home town. So don't hurt the messenger, just be glad that we have this many fantastic breweries in our state that we have even a list of
Top 20 Minnesota Breweries:
These results come from Brewery Stars, who last updated the results on December 26, 2022. Their ranking process is specified on the page, saying;
What's the best local brewery? When you're visiting a brewery, you want good beer and you want a good atmosphere/experience. We take publicly beer ratings and venue ratings and consolidate them into a Brewery Stars Meta-Rating. If guests consistently like a brewery's beer and enjoy the experience of visiting the taproom, the brewery will do well in our rankings.
They also give the stats that there are a total of 214 breweries in Minnesota and 210 of them have enough ratings to be ranked with their system. Yes they rank all of them, but lets focus on the top 20 and see which brewery from Central Minnesota made the list. Can you guess which brewery and at what spot? How about we just get to it starting at #20 and work our way to #1. Each is based off a five star rating.
#20 - Portage Brewing Company
Located in Walker receiving a 4.0814 star rating
#19 - Surly Brewing Company
Located in Minneapolis receiving a 4.0893 star rating
(Representing Central Minnesota Proudly) Located in St. Joseph receiving a 4.0968 star rating
#17 - Bent Paddle Brewing Co.
Located in Duluth receiving a 4.0990 star rating
#16 - Bricksworth Beer Co.
Located in Burnsville receiving a 4.1004 star rating
#15 - Thesis Beer Project
Located in Rochester receiving a 4.1060 star rating
#14 - Modist Brewing Co.
Located in Minneapolis receiving a 4.1097 star rating
#13 - The Starkeller
Located in New Ulm receiving a 4.1132 star rating
#12 - Steel Toe Brewing
Located in St. Louis Park receiving a 4.1132 star rating
Located in Minneapolis receiving a 4.1221 star rating
#10 - Wild Mind Ales
Located in Minneapolis receiving a 4.1302 star rating
Located in Minneapolis receiving a 4.1389 star rating
Located in Minneapolis receiving a 4.1683 star rating
(Another Central Minnesota representative on the list) Located in Wadena receiving a 4.1728 star rating
#6 - Lupulin Brewing
Located in Big Lake receiving a 4.1910 star rating
Located in Spring Park receiving a 4.2010 star rating
#4 - BlackStack Brewing
Located in St. Paul receiving a 4.2277 star rating
Located in Moorhead receiving a 4.2363 star rating (note - this is the only brewery at this time on this top 20 list I've actually been to and I really enjoy the atmosphere and their patio in the summer and highly recommend checking it out if you are ever in the area.)
Located in Rochester receiving a 4.2384 star rating
Located in St. Paul receiving a 4.3061 star rating
A few Central Minnesota breweries that made it before 100 include:
The Pantown Brewing Company in St. Cloud landed on the list at #28. Jack Pine Brewery in Baxter is at #40. Back Shed Brewing in Waite Park is at #59. Sunken Ship Brewing in Princeton is #83.
By all means check it all out HERE and if your brewery isn't as high as you think it should be, start sharing reviews and help get it up there. But at the end of the day keep enjoying what you love and maybe this will help you the way it did me. A great list of breweries I know I need to visit now. Now to begin a check list and begin checking them off one-by-one.
If there is a favorite on this list you love or can't stand, let me know which one and why on our app!
