Sartell Rezones Commercial Property For Multi-Family Use

SARTELL -- Another potential apartment complex could be coming to Sartell.

During Monday's city council meeting, the council approved a rezoning request on a piece of property northeast of the Coborns along Pinecone Road.

Jason Ferche of Four Points Development Inc., recently submitted an application to rezone roughly 10 acres on the eastern side of the property, close to Heritage Village Apartment Homes, from Commercial Business to Multi-Family Residential.

The goal of the request would be for potential construction of an apartment complex on the property.

Last year, the property was zoned Commercial Business during the citywide rezone efforts. Part of the goal was to strategically place where apartments could be built within the city.

Council member Tim Elness says while the property was recently rezoned for business development, a multi-family residential use seems like a natural fit given the location to the similar developments.

As we have all acknowledged, there is no way to say we won't have any more apartments in town. I think with the oversight of the council, planning commission and staff, I think we can guide growth in the right direction. I think looking at this location, what it's proposed to be, and the road potential improvements, I think it's a good move.

The remaining portion of the property, which is near Roberts Road, would remain Commercial Business.

Planning and Community Development Director Scott Saehr says at this time there has been no development plans have been submitted for the property.