Coon Rapids Man Accused of Child Solicitation in Stearns County

ST. CLOUD -- A Coon Rapids man is charged in Stearns County with soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct. Twenty-two-year-old Jonathan Alton is also charged with describing sexual conduct with a child through electronic communication.

According to the charging complaint, Alton made a friend request on the social media app Snapchat to a decoy account set up by the Central Minnesota Human Trafficking Task Force.

The undercover officer made it known to Alton that the account was that of a 15-year-old girl.

Records show Alton initiated a conversation that referenced sex acts and the solicitation of sex with the child. The conversation ends when Alton says he can't afford the gas to drive to St. Cloud to meet the girl.

Police arrested Alton the following day and he allegedly told officers he didn't remember anything from the previous day because he had a schizophrenic attack. Records show he later admitted to talking to a 15-year-old girl on Snapchat and telling her he wanted to have sex with her.

