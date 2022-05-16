Three Men OK After Kayaks Capsize on Sauk River

LE SAUK TOWNSHIP -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is advising kayak and canoe enthusiasts to stay off creeks and rivers until the water levels recede to more normal levels.

The sheriff's office says three people in kayaks were tossed into the Sauk River near Heim's Mill Saturday.

A caller reported the three, hit an object in the river and were thrown from their kayaks. The Sartell Police Department arrived on the scene just after 8:00 p.m. to find the three men on the shore.

They say 21-year-old Preston Silver of St. Cloud, 22-year-old Cole Roach of Sauk Rapids and 21-year-old Aaron Euteneuer of Sauk Rapids were checked over by Mayo ambulance but were not hurt.

Authorities say all three men were wearing their life jackets.

