HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFFS

(TUESDAY MAY 26TH)

SARTELL SABRES 2 ALBANY HUKSIES 1

The Sabres out hit the Huskies seven to five, including a pair of doubles and a

home run. Their starting pitcher was Nolan Hemker, he threw 5 1/3 innings to

earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, three walks and he recorded six

strikeouts. Landon Fish threw 1 2/3 innings to close it out, he recorded one

strikeout.

The Sabres offense was led by Mateo Segura went 2-3 with a home run and a

double for a RBI and Daylon Holter went 1-3 for a RBI. Miles Simonson went 1-3

and he scored a run and Landon Fish went 1-3. Matt Schreiner went 1-2 with a

double, a stolen base and he had a walk and Brady Thompson was hit by a pitch.

The Huskies starting pitcher was Kyle Holm, he threw six innings, he gave up

seven hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Judah Allen went 1-3, he was hit by a pitch, had

a stolen base and he scored a run. Kyle Holm went 1-2 with a walk and Cohen

Habben went 1-4 and Dylan Hoffarth went 1-3. Abe Kalthoff went 1-1, Noah

Davey had a stolen base, Carter Wesen was hit by a pitch, Connor Plumski and

Axton Orbeck each had a walk.

ROCORI SPARTANS 11 HUTCHINSON TIGERS 1

The Spartans out hit the Tigers thirteen to four, including three triples, three

doubles and a sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher Max Fredin threw five innings to

earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, four walks and he recorded four

strikeouts.

The Spartans offense was led by Nolan VanLoy went 3-3 tripled and a double for

two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Cal Heying went 2-3 with

a triple for a RBI, he had a stolen base, he had a walk and he scored two runs.

Reece Kalla went 3-3 with triple and a double, with a stolen base and he scored a

run. Zach Folkerts went 2-3 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he

scored two runs. Noah Olmscheid went 1-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he had

two stolen bases and he scored a run. Max Fredin went 1-3 for two RBIs and

Blake Kelly was credited for a RBI. Caleb Maddox went 1-4 with a double, a

stolen base and he scored a run, Matteo Ruiz had a stolen base and Ethan

Hellerman scored a run.

The Tigers starting pitcher was Hayden Welsh, he threw two innings, he gave up

eight hits, seven runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Cooper Larson threw two

innings, he gave up three hits, three runs and one walk and William DeMeyer

gave up two hits and one run.

The Tigers offense was led by Hayden Welsch, he went 1-2 with a double, a walk

and he scored a run and Nate Schumann went 1-3 with a double. Tuker Finnell

and Brody Wanous both went 1-1, Isaac Scott was hit by a pitch andhe scored

William DeMeyer had a stolen base and a walk.

CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS10 WDC WOLVERINES 1

The Crusaders out hit the Wolverines twelve to five, including three triples and a

double along with eight stolen bases. Their starting pitcher was Jack Hamak, he

threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five singles, one run, one walk and

he recorded eight strikeouts. Jake Murphy threw two innngs, he recorded two

strikeouts.

The Crusaders offense was led by Charlie Dolan, he went 3-3 for tow RBIs, a

walk and he scored two runs and Sam Oliver went 1-4 with a sacrifice fly for a

RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he had two stolen bases. Ryan Liebrenz went 2-4

with a triple for a RBI, he had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Henry

Schloe went 2-4 with two triples for a RBI and he scored a run and Jacob Oliver

went 1-2, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run.

OwenFradette went 1-4 with a double and he scored a run, Nick Plante went 1-2

with a sacrifice fly for. RBI, he had two stolen bases and Jack Hamak had a

stolen base and he had two walks.

The Wolverines starting pitcher was Jayden Kenney, he threw four innings, he

gave up eight hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Logan

Seelhammer threw two innings, he gave up four hits, four runs and one walks.

Their offense was led by Ben Krekala went 2-2 for a RBI and Raleigh Parker went

2-3 and he scored a run. Blake Haverkamp went 1-3 and Hunter Sweere had a

walk.

FOLEY FALCONS 6 STAPLES-MOTLEY CARDINALS 1

The Falcons out hit the Cardinals eleven to four, including a triple, one double

and they were aided by six walks. Their starting pitcher was Noah Gapinski, he

threw 8 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, four walks and

he recorded twelve strikeouts. Jack Abfalter threw 2/3 of an inning to close it

out.

The Falcons offense was led by Jared Robinson, he went 2-5 with a double for

three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Noah Gapinski was

credited for two RBIs, he had a walk and he scored a run. Teddy Rasmussen

went 2-3 with a triple, he had two walks and he scored a run. Von Murphy went

2-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Noah Brynn went 1-4 with a

walk, D. Bemis went 1-1 for a RBI and he had a walk, X.Bly went 1-1 and J.

Lewandowski had a stolen base.

The Cardinals starting pitcher was Colbe Tappe, he threw 7 2/3 innings, he gave

up seven hits, one run, one walk and he recorded twelve strikeouts. Cooper

Tappe threw 1/3 inning, he gave up a hit, four runs, five walks and he recorded

one strikeout. Elijah Kosson threw one inning, he gave up three hits, one run and

hhe recorded a strikeout.

The Cardinals offense was led by John Schotzko, he went 2-4 for a RBI, and

Colbe Tappe had two walks and he scored a run. Cooper Tappe and Gabe

Decker both went 1-4, Silas Claussen and Elijah Kossan both had a walk.

MONTICELLO MAGIC 2 ST. CLOUD CRUSH 1

The Magic out hit the Crush six to to four, including one double. Their starting

pitcher was Carson Deibele, he thew seven innings to earn the win. He gave up

four hits, one run and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Magic offense was led by Dom Marschel went 2-3 for a RBI and Cale

Holthaus was credited for a RBI. Carter Anderson went 2-2 with two stolen

bases, a walk and he scored a run. Brecken Callstrom went 1-3, Carson Deibele

had two stolen bases and Aiden Brenny had a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Crush was Gerad Hanle, he threw six innings, he

gave up six hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Crush offense was led on offense by Orion Preisler, went 2-2 with a double

and he scored a run and Carter Williams was credited for a RBI. Addison

Dobowey and Everett Stine both went 1-3, Gerad Hanle had a stolen base and he

had a walk, Amittai Preisler was hit by a pitch and Sebastian Machado had a

walk.

PIERZ PIONEERS 2 SPECTRUM STING 1

The Pioneers out hit the Sting five to three, their starting pitcher was

Danny Litke, he threw 4 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up three

hits, one run, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jack

Thielen threw 2 1/3 innings, he retired seven batters to close it out.

The Pioneers offense was led by Jackson Thielen went 1-3 for two

RBIs and Sawyer Lochner went 1-3 with a stolen base and he scored

a run. Bo Woitalla went 1-3 and he scored a run, Brecken Andres and

Link Toops both went 1-3. Preston Saehr and Grady Young both had

a walk.

The Sting starting pitcher was Levi Sims, he threw seven innings, he

gave up five hits, two runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Their

offense was led by Nick Jesse went 1-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a

pitch and Owen Carlson went 2-3, with two stolen bases, one walk

and he scored a run. Levi Sims had two walks, Collin Soltvedt, Ian

Shopek and and JoshJeske all were hit by a pitch. Tyler Simonvich

was hit by a pitch and he had a walk and Levi Sims had two walks.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 7 EVW EAGLES 3

The Huskers out hit the Eagles nine to eight, including a pair of doubles and a

triple. Their starting pitcher was Jake Worlie, he threw two 2 1/3 innings, he gave

up six hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Masyn

Patrick threw 4 2/3 innings to earn the win, he gave up two hits, three walks and

he recorded three strikeouts.

The Huskers offense was led by Jaxon Bartkowicz, he went 2-3 with a double for

three RBIs, he had a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs. Masyn Patrick

went 2-3 with a triple, he was hit by a pitch, he had three stolen bases and he

scored two runs. Nate Streit went 3-4 for a RBI and he had two stolen bases and

Will Pilarski was credited to a RBI and he had a walk. Brodi Huls went 1-4 with a

double, a stolen base and he scored a run. Jake Worlie went 1-2 with a double,

two walks and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Eagles, was Gabe Schmitt, he threw four innings, he

gave up six hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Bryce

Neiman threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he

recorded two strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Max Torborg went 1-3 for a RBI and he had a walk

and Jack Maile was credited for a RBI and he had two walks. Bryce Neiman went

2-4 with a double and he scored a run and Jack Portner went 2-2 with a walk.

Torii Berg went 1-3 with a walk and he scored a run, Nick Becker went 1-2 with

two walks and Matt Heuring went 1-3.

PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS 7 ACGC FALCONS 0

The Bulldogs out hit the Falcons twelve to one, including five doubles. Their

starting pitcher was Esau Nelson, he threw six innings, he gave up one single

and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Reed Johnson closed it out with one inning of

relief, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Bulldogs were led on offense by Brayden VanderBeek went 4-4 with three

doubles for four RBIs and he scored a run. Brock Bruntlett went 1-4 with a

double for a RBI and Esau Nelson went 2-2 with a double for two RBIs, two walks

and he scored a run. Reed Johnson went 2-5 and he scored two runs, Shane

Pauls went 1-1 and Eric Paulson had a walk. Nick Utsch went 1-3 with a stolen

base, a walk and he scored a run, Gavin Bulthuis went 1-3 with a walk and he

scored two runs and Matt Hemingson had a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Falcons was Jaciel Cardenas, he threw two innings,

he gave up seven hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

Reagan Elton threw four innings, he gave up five hits, three runs and he recorded

two strikeouts. Their offense was led by Jaciel Cardenas went 1-3 and Scott

Saue was hit by a pitch.

FERGUS FALLS OTTERS 3 LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 2

The Otters out hit the Flyers nine to six, including three doubles. Their starting

pitcher was Hunter Powers, he threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up five

singles, two runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Eli Fullhart closed

it out with one inning of relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Otters offense was led by Jacob Fronning went 2-3 with a double for two

RBIs and Cam Wiederich went 2-3 for a RBI. Brant Scheuerman went 1-2 with a

double and he was hit by a pitch and Brody Krein went 1-4 with a double and he

scored a run. Nolan Felstul and Hunter Powers both went 1-4, Micah Johnson

went 1-3 with a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run and Parker Thielke was hit by

a pitch and he scored a run.

The Flyers starting pitcher was Izaak Kalis, he threw seven innings, he gave up

nine hits, three runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Flyers offense was led by Ryan Newman went 1-3 for two RBIs and Payton

Bartos went 2-3. John Ahlin went 1-3 with a walk and Nick Sprang went 1-2 with

a walk and he scored a run. Liam Thoma went 1-4, Charlie Zwilling had a walk

and Ethan Neu scored a run.

BBE JAGUARS 13 ROTHSAY TIGERS 2

The Jaguars out hit the Tigers twelve to two, including three doubles and they

were aided by six walks. Their starting pitcher was Lance Rademacher, he threw

three innings to earn the win, he recorded six strikeouts. Noah Jensen threw one

innings he gave up two hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Dylan

Koop threw one inning, he retired three batters.

The Jaguars offense was led by Jace Mueller, he went 1-2 with a double for three

RBIs, he had a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Tyler Myers went 2-3 for

three RBIs and Noah DeRoo went 2-4 with a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen

base and he scored a run. Lance Rademacher went 3-3 with a double for a RBI

and he scored a run and Cameron Loe went 1-3 for a RBI. Noah Jensen went 2-3

for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs and Wyatt Winter went

1-2 and he scored runs. Aiden Mueller was hit by a pitch, he had three walks and

he scored two runs, Baron Breitbach had a walk and he scored a run, Dylan

Koop had a stolen base andhe scored a run, Ethan Spanier had a walk and he

scored a run and Jaxon Koetter scored a run.

The Tigers starting pitcher was starting pitcher wsa Becker Kort, he threw three

innings, he gave up nine hits, ten runs, four walks and he recorded two

strikeouts. Nathan K-Owen threw one inning. Their offense was led by Ryan

Metzger and William Phillips both went 1-2 for a RBI. Becker Kort and and James

Bakker scored a run.

BECKER BULLDOGS2 ANNANDALE CARDINALS 1

The Bulldogs were out hit six to four by the Cardinals, their starting pitcher was

Hunter Pietrowski, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six

singles, one run, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Austin Rimmer, he went 1-2 for a RBI, a walk

and he scored a run, Cayden Denne had a walk and he scored a run and Riley

Girard had two walks. Isaac Guck, Ethan Obermoller and Anthony Rimmer all

went 1-3.

The Cardinals starting pitcher was Luke Lundquist, he threw six innings, he gave

up four hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

The Cardinals offense was led by Zach O’Kone went 1-4 for a RBI and Jack

Newman went 1-4 and he scored a run. Austin Politte went 1-4, Kane Fobbe went

1-2 with a walk and Carter Ramsey had a stolen base. Luke Lundquist and

Charlie Peterson both went 1-3.

WILLMAR CARDINALS 13 SRR STORM 3

The Cardinals out hit the Storm ten to five, with six collecting RBIs, they were

aided by nine walks. Their starting pitcher was Reese Christianson, threw five

innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, three runs, five walks and he

recorded three strikeouts. Aidan Paulson closed it out, he threw one inning, he

gave up one hit.

The Cardinals offense was led by Gavin Evenson went 3-4 for three RBIs and he

scored a run. Alex Hoppe went 3-4 for two RBIs and he scored three runs and

Jake Ellingson went 1-3 for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Logan Fagerlie

was credited for two RBIs, he had a walk and he scored a run and Jordan

Ellingson had two walks and he scored a run. Reese Christianson went 3-4 with a

sacrifice fly and Aidan Paulson was credited for a RBI, he had two stolen bases,

two walks and he scored two runs.Tyler Madsen was credited for a RBI and he

had a walk, Hudson Sjoberg, Eli Haugen and Riley Launer all had a walk and

each scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Storm was Caseyn Schinkle, he threw four innings,

he gave up ten hits, nine runs and three walks. Isaac Miller threw 1 1/3 inning, he

gave up a hit, four runs, six walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Storm offense was led by Carter Riedeman, he went 1–2 with a double for

two RBIs and he had a walk and Brody Sabin went 1-1 for a RBI and he had two

walks. Gavin Peterson and Caleb Guzek both went 1-3 and Griffin Rothstein went

1-3 and he scored a run. Isaac Miller and Reed Krogstad both had a walk and

each scored a run.

ELK RIVER ELKS 3 ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS 0

The Elks out hit the Cardinals five to four, including a home run, a triple and a

double. Their starting pitcher was Logan O’Brien, he threw seven innings to earn

the win. He gave up four hits, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Elks offense ws led by Logan O’Brien went 1-2 with a home run for a RBI and

he had a walk. Davin Mulcahy went 2-3 with a triple and he scored a run. Tommy

Olson and Cooper Hanson both went 1-3 and Bennett Masey had a walk.

The Cardinals starting pitcher was Landon Gess-Norling, he threw six innings, he

gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Their

offense was led by Connor Anderson, Landon Gess-Norling and Ty Miller all went

1-3. M. Barkowski went 1-1, Griffin Wimmer was hit by a pitch, Evan Zabel and

Easton Klimik both had a walk.