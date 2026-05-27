High School Baseball Playoff Games Deliver Tight Finishes
HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFFS
(TUESDAY MAY 26TH)
SARTELL SABRES 2 ALBANY HUKSIES 1
The Sabres out hit the Huskies seven to five, including a pair of doubles and a
home run. Their starting pitcher was Nolan Hemker, he threw 5 1/3 innings to
earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, three walks and he recorded six
strikeouts. Landon Fish threw 1 2/3 innings to close it out, he recorded one
strikeout.
The Sabres offense was led by Mateo Segura went 2-3 with a home run and a
double for a RBI and Daylon Holter went 1-3 for a RBI. Miles Simonson went 1-3
and he scored a run and Landon Fish went 1-3. Matt Schreiner went 1-2 with a
double, a stolen base and he had a walk and Brady Thompson was hit by a pitch.
The Huskies starting pitcher was Kyle Holm, he threw six innings, he gave up
seven hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.
The Huskies offense was led by Judah Allen went 1-3, he was hit by a pitch, had
a stolen base and he scored a run. Kyle Holm went 1-2 with a walk and Cohen
Habben went 1-4 and Dylan Hoffarth went 1-3. Abe Kalthoff went 1-1, Noah
Davey had a stolen base, Carter Wesen was hit by a pitch, Connor Plumski and
Axton Orbeck each had a walk.
ROCORI SPARTANS 11 HUTCHINSON TIGERS 1
The Spartans out hit the Tigers thirteen to four, including three triples, three
doubles and a sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher Max Fredin threw five innings to
earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, four walks and he recorded four
strikeouts.
The Spartans offense was led by Nolan VanLoy went 3-3 tripled and a double for
two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Cal Heying went 2-3 with
a triple for a RBI, he had a stolen base, he had a walk and he scored two runs.
Reece Kalla went 3-3 with triple and a double, with a stolen base and he scored a
run. Zach Folkerts went 2-3 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he
scored two runs. Noah Olmscheid went 1-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he had
two stolen bases and he scored a run. Max Fredin went 1-3 for two RBIs and
Blake Kelly was credited for a RBI. Caleb Maddox went 1-4 with a double, a
stolen base and he scored a run, Matteo Ruiz had a stolen base and Ethan
Hellerman scored a run.
The Tigers starting pitcher was Hayden Welsh, he threw two innings, he gave up
eight hits, seven runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Cooper Larson threw two
innings, he gave up three hits, three runs and one walk and William DeMeyer
gave up two hits and one run.
The Tigers offense was led by Hayden Welsch, he went 1-2 with a double, a walk
and he scored a run and Nate Schumann went 1-3 with a double. Tuker Finnell
and Brody Wanous both went 1-1, Isaac Scott was hit by a pitch andhe scored
William DeMeyer had a stolen base and a walk.
CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS10 WDC WOLVERINES 1
The Crusaders out hit the Wolverines twelve to five, including three triples and a
double along with eight stolen bases. Their starting pitcher was Jack Hamak, he
threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five singles, one run, one walk and
he recorded eight strikeouts. Jake Murphy threw two innngs, he recorded two
strikeouts.
The Crusaders offense was led by Charlie Dolan, he went 3-3 for tow RBIs, a
walk and he scored two runs and Sam Oliver went 1-4 with a sacrifice fly for a
RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he had two stolen bases. Ryan Liebrenz went 2-4
with a triple for a RBI, he had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Henry
Schloe went 2-4 with two triples for a RBI and he scored a run and Jacob Oliver
went 1-2, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run.
OwenFradette went 1-4 with a double and he scored a run, Nick Plante went 1-2
with a sacrifice fly for. RBI, he had two stolen bases and Jack Hamak had a
stolen base and he had two walks.
The Wolverines starting pitcher was Jayden Kenney, he threw four innings, he
gave up eight hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Logan
Seelhammer threw two innings, he gave up four hits, four runs and one walks.
Their offense was led by Ben Krekala went 2-2 for a RBI and Raleigh Parker went
2-3 and he scored a run. Blake Haverkamp went 1-3 and Hunter Sweere had a
walk.
FOLEY FALCONS 6 STAPLES-MOTLEY CARDINALS 1
The Falcons out hit the Cardinals eleven to four, including a triple, one double
and they were aided by six walks. Their starting pitcher was Noah Gapinski, he
threw 8 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, four walks and
he recorded twelve strikeouts. Jack Abfalter threw 2/3 of an inning to close it
out.
The Falcons offense was led by Jared Robinson, he went 2-5 with a double for
three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Noah Gapinski was
credited for two RBIs, he had a walk and he scored a run. Teddy Rasmussen
went 2-3 with a triple, he had two walks and he scored a run. Von Murphy went
2-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Noah Brynn went 1-4 with a
walk, D. Bemis went 1-1 for a RBI and he had a walk, X.Bly went 1-1 and J.
Lewandowski had a stolen base.
The Cardinals starting pitcher was Colbe Tappe, he threw 7 2/3 innings, he gave
up seven hits, one run, one walk and he recorded twelve strikeouts. Cooper
Tappe threw 1/3 inning, he gave up a hit, four runs, five walks and he recorded
one strikeout. Elijah Kosson threw one inning, he gave up three hits, one run and
hhe recorded a strikeout.
The Cardinals offense was led by John Schotzko, he went 2-4 for a RBI, and
Colbe Tappe had two walks and he scored a run. Cooper Tappe and Gabe
Decker both went 1-4, Silas Claussen and Elijah Kossan both had a walk.
MONTICELLO MAGIC 2 ST. CLOUD CRUSH 1
The Magic out hit the Crush six to to four, including one double. Their starting
pitcher was Carson Deibele, he thew seven innings to earn the win. He gave up
four hits, one run and he recorded ten strikeouts.
The Magic offense was led by Dom Marschel went 2-3 for a RBI and Cale
Holthaus was credited for a RBI. Carter Anderson went 2-2 with two stolen
bases, a walk and he scored a run. Brecken Callstrom went 1-3, Carson Deibele
had two stolen bases and Aiden Brenny had a walk and he scored a run.
The starting pitcher for the Crush was Gerad Hanle, he threw six innings, he
gave up six hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.
The Crush offense was led on offense by Orion Preisler, went 2-2 with a double
and he scored a run and Carter Williams was credited for a RBI. Addison
Dobowey and Everett Stine both went 1-3, Gerad Hanle had a stolen base and he
had a walk, Amittai Preisler was hit by a pitch and Sebastian Machado had a
walk.
PIERZ PIONEERS 2 SPECTRUM STING 1
The Pioneers out hit the Sting five to three, their starting pitcher was
Danny Litke, he threw 4 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up three
hits, one run, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jack
Thielen threw 2 1/3 innings, he retired seven batters to close it out.
The Pioneers offense was led by Jackson Thielen went 1-3 for two
RBIs and Sawyer Lochner went 1-3 with a stolen base and he scored
a run. Bo Woitalla went 1-3 and he scored a run, Brecken Andres and
Link Toops both went 1-3. Preston Saehr and Grady Young both had
a walk.
The Sting starting pitcher was Levi Sims, he threw seven innings, he
gave up five hits, two runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Their
offense was led by Nick Jesse went 1-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a
pitch and Owen Carlson went 2-3, with two stolen bases, one walk
and he scored a run. Levi Sims had two walks, Collin Soltvedt, Ian
Shopek and and JoshJeske all were hit by a pitch. Tyler Simonvich
was hit by a pitch and he had a walk and Levi Sims had two walks.
HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 7 EVW EAGLES 3
The Huskers out hit the Eagles nine to eight, including a pair of doubles and a
triple. Their starting pitcher was Jake Worlie, he threw two 2 1/3 innings, he gave
up six hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Masyn
Patrick threw 4 2/3 innings to earn the win, he gave up two hits, three walks and
he recorded three strikeouts.
The Huskers offense was led by Jaxon Bartkowicz, he went 2-3 with a double for
three RBIs, he had a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs. Masyn Patrick
went 2-3 with a triple, he was hit by a pitch, he had three stolen bases and he
scored two runs. Nate Streit went 3-4 for a RBI and he had two stolen bases and
Will Pilarski was credited to a RBI and he had a walk. Brodi Huls went 1-4 with a
double, a stolen base and he scored a run. Jake Worlie went 1-2 with a double,
two walks and he scored a run.
The starting pitcher for the Eagles, was Gabe Schmitt, he threw four innings, he
gave up six hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Bryce
Neiman threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he
recorded two strikeouts.
The Eagles offense was led by Max Torborg went 1-3 for a RBI and he had a walk
and Jack Maile was credited for a RBI and he had two walks. Bryce Neiman went
2-4 with a double and he scored a run and Jack Portner went 2-2 with a walk.
Torii Berg went 1-3 with a walk and he scored a run, Nick Becker went 1-2 with
two walks and Matt Heuring went 1-3.
PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS 7 ACGC FALCONS 0
The Bulldogs out hit the Falcons twelve to one, including five doubles. Their
starting pitcher was Esau Nelson, he threw six innings, he gave up one single
and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Reed Johnson closed it out with one inning of
relief, he recorded two strikeouts.
The Bulldogs were led on offense by Brayden VanderBeek went 4-4 with three
doubles for four RBIs and he scored a run. Brock Bruntlett went 1-4 with a
double for a RBI and Esau Nelson went 2-2 with a double for two RBIs, two walks
and he scored a run. Reed Johnson went 2-5 and he scored two runs, Shane
Pauls went 1-1 and Eric Paulson had a walk. Nick Utsch went 1-3 with a stolen
base, a walk and he scored a run, Gavin Bulthuis went 1-3 with a walk and he
scored two runs and Matt Hemingson had a walk.
The starting pitcher for the Falcons was Jaciel Cardenas, he threw two innings,
he gave up seven hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.
Reagan Elton threw four innings, he gave up five hits, three runs and he recorded
two strikeouts. Their offense was led by Jaciel Cardenas went 1-3 and Scott
Saue was hit by a pitch.
FERGUS FALLS OTTERS 3 LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 2
The Otters out hit the Flyers nine to six, including three doubles. Their starting
pitcher was Hunter Powers, he threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up five
singles, two runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Eli Fullhart closed
it out with one inning of relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.
The Otters offense was led by Jacob Fronning went 2-3 with a double for two
RBIs and Cam Wiederich went 2-3 for a RBI. Brant Scheuerman went 1-2 with a
double and he was hit by a pitch and Brody Krein went 1-4 with a double and he
scored a run. Nolan Felstul and Hunter Powers both went 1-4, Micah Johnson
went 1-3 with a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run and Parker Thielke was hit by
a pitch and he scored a run.
The Flyers starting pitcher was Izaak Kalis, he threw seven innings, he gave up
nine hits, three runs and he recorded three strikeouts.
The Flyers offense was led by Ryan Newman went 1-3 for two RBIs and Payton
Bartos went 2-3. John Ahlin went 1-3 with a walk and Nick Sprang went 1-2 with
a walk and he scored a run. Liam Thoma went 1-4, Charlie Zwilling had a walk
and Ethan Neu scored a run.
BBE JAGUARS 13 ROTHSAY TIGERS 2
The Jaguars out hit the Tigers twelve to two, including three doubles and they
were aided by six walks. Their starting pitcher was Lance Rademacher, he threw
three innings to earn the win, he recorded six strikeouts. Noah Jensen threw one
innings he gave up two hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Dylan
Koop threw one inning, he retired three batters.
The Jaguars offense was led by Jace Mueller, he went 1-2 with a double for three
RBIs, he had a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Tyler Myers went 2-3 for
three RBIs and Noah DeRoo went 2-4 with a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen
base and he scored a run. Lance Rademacher went 3-3 with a double for a RBI
and he scored a run and Cameron Loe went 1-3 for a RBI. Noah Jensen went 2-3
for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs and Wyatt Winter went
1-2 and he scored runs. Aiden Mueller was hit by a pitch, he had three walks and
he scored two runs, Baron Breitbach had a walk and he scored a run, Dylan
Koop had a stolen base andhe scored a run, Ethan Spanier had a walk and he
scored a run and Jaxon Koetter scored a run.
The Tigers starting pitcher was starting pitcher wsa Becker Kort, he threw three
innings, he gave up nine hits, ten runs, four walks and he recorded two
strikeouts. Nathan K-Owen threw one inning. Their offense was led by Ryan
Metzger and William Phillips both went 1-2 for a RBI. Becker Kort and and James
Bakker scored a run.
BECKER BULLDOGS2 ANNANDALE CARDINALS 1
The Bulldogs were out hit six to four by the Cardinals, their starting pitcher was
Hunter Pietrowski, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six
singles, one run, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts.
The Bulldogs offense was led by Austin Rimmer, he went 1-2 for a RBI, a walk
and he scored a run, Cayden Denne had a walk and he scored a run and Riley
Girard had two walks. Isaac Guck, Ethan Obermoller and Anthony Rimmer all
went 1-3.
The Cardinals starting pitcher was Luke Lundquist, he threw six innings, he gave
up four hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts.
The Cardinals offense was led by Zach O’Kone went 1-4 for a RBI and Jack
Newman went 1-4 and he scored a run. Austin Politte went 1-4, Kane Fobbe went
1-2 with a walk and Carter Ramsey had a stolen base. Luke Lundquist and
Charlie Peterson both went 1-3.
WILLMAR CARDINALS 13 SRR STORM 3
The Cardinals out hit the Storm ten to five, with six collecting RBIs, they were
aided by nine walks. Their starting pitcher was Reese Christianson, threw five
innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, three runs, five walks and he
recorded three strikeouts. Aidan Paulson closed it out, he threw one inning, he
gave up one hit.
The Cardinals offense was led by Gavin Evenson went 3-4 for three RBIs and he
scored a run. Alex Hoppe went 3-4 for two RBIs and he scored three runs and
Jake Ellingson went 1-3 for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Logan Fagerlie
was credited for two RBIs, he had a walk and he scored a run and Jordan
Ellingson had two walks and he scored a run. Reese Christianson went 3-4 with a
sacrifice fly and Aidan Paulson was credited for a RBI, he had two stolen bases,
two walks and he scored two runs.Tyler Madsen was credited for a RBI and he
had a walk, Hudson Sjoberg, Eli Haugen and Riley Launer all had a walk and
each scored a run.
The starting pitcher for the Storm was Caseyn Schinkle, he threw four innings,
he gave up ten hits, nine runs and three walks. Isaac Miller threw 1 1/3 inning, he
gave up a hit, four runs, six walks and he recorded one strikeout.
The Storm offense was led by Carter Riedeman, he went 1–2 with a double for
two RBIs and he had a walk and Brody Sabin went 1-1 for a RBI and he had two
walks. Gavin Peterson and Caleb Guzek both went 1-3 and Griffin Rothstein went
1-3 and he scored a run. Isaac Miller and Reed Krogstad both had a walk and
each scored a run.
ELK RIVER ELKS 3 ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS 0
The Elks out hit the Cardinals five to four, including a home run, a triple and a
double. Their starting pitcher was Logan O’Brien, he threw seven innings to earn
the win. He gave up four hits, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.
The Elks offense ws led by Logan O’Brien went 1-2 with a home run for a RBI and
he had a walk. Davin Mulcahy went 2-3 with a triple and he scored a run. Tommy
Olson and Cooper Hanson both went 1-3 and Bennett Masey had a walk.
The Cardinals starting pitcher was Landon Gess-Norling, he threw six innings, he
gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Their
offense was led by Connor Anderson, Landon Gess-Norling and Ty Miller all went
1-3. M. Barkowski went 1-1, Griffin Wimmer was hit by a pitch, Evan Zabel and
Easton Klimik both had a walk.