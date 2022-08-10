Sartell Making Improvements to Neighborhood Parks

SARTELL -- The city of Sartell has been upgrading multiple park amenities this summer throughout the community.

Parks Supervisor Tony Krueger says they've recently installed new playground structures at The Wilds Park and Morningstar Park.

He says there are a few criteria they look at before replacing the equipment.

We have a list of which playgrounds are the oldest and that's where we start. Obviously availability of funding also plays a factor as each park district has its own funding source as the area gets developed.

Krueger says they also look at several grant opportunities to help with the park improvements for those older park districts.

He says they try to work with the neighborhood when it comes to deciding what amenities to add or replace.

We want to know what residents want to see in those neighborhood parks. Obviously there are the traditional playground structure models, but there new features and amenities available so we would love to get their feedback as we rotate through and try to renovate and update structures.

Krueger says if they see the equipment is still in good condition they will look at relocating it to another park. For example the playground equipment they're removing from The Wild's and Morningstar will be installed at Pinecone Central Park.

Krueger says there has been some early conversations about putting some playground equipment at the Sartell Community Center, but nothing official.

He says they hope to have a community survey out this fall asking what residents would like to see as Sartell continues to grow and update the city's park system.

