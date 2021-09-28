Sartell Hires New Parks Supervisor

SARTELL -- The city of Sartell has hired their first park supervisor.

During Monday’s city council meeting, the council approved the hiring of Tony Krueger as supervisor for the newly created Sartell Parks Department.

Krueger came to the Sartell Public Works team from the University of Minnesota Morris where he managed facilities and grounds for the college and was the head cross-country coach.

I am very excited for the development of the parks department for the city of Sartell, and for the opportunity to work with our staff to maintain and improve our parks system. I feel very fortunate to supervise such a committed and capable staff and I look forward to strengthening relationships with the various community groups who serve and utilize our parks.

His role will be to focus on the outdoor maintenance of all city parks and be the point person for the public and youth associations who use city athletic fields. He will also work with the city to develop a vision of what the future of the department should look like.

Krueger previously served as part of the Sartell Public Works Department, a position the city will look to hire immediately.

His first official day in his new role will be October 3rd. He can be reached at: tony.krueger@sartellmn.com.