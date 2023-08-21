Sartell Implements 2-Day Lawn Watering Schedule

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Due to the ongoing drought conditions, Sartell has announced they are implementing a two-day watering schedule.

Starting Monday, even house numbers are asked to limit lawn watering to Mondays from 9:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. Fridays.

Odd house numbers can water lawns on Tuesdays from 9:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. Wednesdays and on Fridays from 9:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. Saturdays.

The city says this is an effort to avoid a complete water ban and to preserve the city's drinking water supply, as well as ensure fire safety.

Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota DNR is recommending communities ban any non-essential outdoor water use, especially lawn irrigation, power washing, and swimming pool filling.

Officially at the St. Cloud Regional Airport, we've had 6.45 inches of rain so far during the summer months of June, July and August. That's 3.42 inches below normal.

READ RELATED ARTICLES