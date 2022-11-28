Sartell Community Development Director To Resign Next Month

SARTELL (WJON News) - Sartell Community Development Director Scott Saehr has announced his resignation.

During Monday's city council meeting, the council will formally accept his resignation.

Saehr was hired in May 2020 to replace Anita Archambeau.

Saehr says he's grateful to be a part of this striving group of individuals and look forward to the positive direction of the City of Sartell.

His last day is December 30th.

Until the position is filled, City Administrator Anna Gruber will handled all community development director duties.