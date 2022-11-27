Patrol: Woman Seriously Hurt by Hit and Run Driver

PARK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- A woman suffered serious injuries when she was struck by a hit-and-run driver.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 9:45 p.m. Friday on Highway 34 in Park Rapids.

Forty-one-year-old Alice Thunder of Park Rapids was walking along the eastbound lane of the highway when it appears she was struck by an unknown vehicle.

Thunder was found on the north side of Highway 34 laying half in the traffic lane with a life-threatening injury to her head. She was transported by air to Sandford Health Hospital in Fargo, North Dakota.

